Crombie REIT Announces December 2025 Monthly Distribution

December 16, 2025 7:30 AM EST | Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from December 1, 2025, to and including December 31, 2025.

The distribution will be payable on January 15, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at December 31, 2025.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Kara Cameron, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

902-755-8100

Meghna Nair

Manager, Investor Relations

905-301-3746







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust