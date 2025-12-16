MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Quaternary Group Ltd. Purchases a Further 2,843,600 Shares of Millennial Potash Corp

December 16, 2025

West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") announce that the Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror") and the Company as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and is issued in connection with the acquisition below of ownership of securities of the Company by The Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror has acquired an additional 2,843,600 shares since its last early warning report was filed.

Prior to the purchase of the additional shares, the Acquiror owned 26,092,056 common shares and 9,311,829 share purchase warrants, representing approximately 24.64% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.73% on a fully-diluted basis.

The Acquiror now holds a total of 28,935,656 common shares and 9,311,829 share purchase warrants representing approximately 26.27% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 32.02% of the outstanding common shares on a fully-diluted basis.

The Shares and Warrants are held by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the items listed in items 5(a) to 5(k) of the Early Warning Report. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's securities, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Company.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition above will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on .

To find out more about Millennial Potash Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662 8184 or email at ....

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.







