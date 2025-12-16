Gala Concert Held In Honor Of People's Artist Rashid Behbudov

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A gala evening dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of the world-renowned artist and People's Artist Rashid Behbudov was held at the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre, Azernews reports. The event was organised by the State Song Theatre, which bears the artist's name.

It was reported that on his birthday, the gala brought together officials, intellectuals, and representatives of the arts.

During the official part of the concert, speeches were delivered by Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, Director of the State Song Theatre Ulviyya Babirova, and Director of the Rashid Behbudov Foundation Kamil Shahverdiyev, who spoke about the richness of Rashid Behbudov's legacy.

They noted that Rashid Behbudov, who lived a life as a true singer and artist, has forever inscribed his name in the history of Azerbaijani musical culture through his life and work.

In the artistic part of the evening, performances were given by People's Artists Gulyaz and Gulyanaq Mammadova, Salman Gambarov, Honoured Artists Ramil Gasimov, Farid Aliyev, Nurlan Novrasli, as well as popular performers Ilhame Gasimova, Ayshen Mehdiyeva, Rovshan Gahramanov, Taleh Yahyayev, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Arestun Guliyev, Urfan Jafarov, and Nicat Aslanov, accompanied by the State Song Theatre's pop-symphonic orchestra under the direction of conductor Ellada Mammadova.

Archival footage reflecting Rashid Behbudov's rich creative legacy was also presented to the guests during the event.

Rashid Behbudov (14 December 1915 – 9 June 1989) was a renowned Azerbaijani pop and opera singer (lyric tenor) and actor.

His musical repertoire was exceptionally diverse, featuring works by Azerbaijani composers, folk songs of Azerbaijan, and songs from various other nations.

He toured extensively across the USSR and internationally, performing in countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland, and throughout Latin America. Remarkably, he incorporated songs in the languages of the countries he visited, earning him widespread admiration. Behbudov played a pivotal role in the development of national opera and musical comedy in Azerbaijan.

Known for his charm, striking stage presence, and expressive talent, Behbudov also appeared in several films, including iconic works such as "Arshin Mal Alan" (The Cloth Peddler), "Lyubimaya Pesnya" (also known as Bakhtiyar), and "The Thousand-First Tour".

His charisma, artistic versatility, and ability to master any musical tradition contributed to his lasting success and popularity.

Rashid Behbudov's legacy is firmly embedded in Baku. One of the city's main streets bears his name, along with Music School No. 2 and the State Song Theatre, which also carries his name. In June 2016, a monument dedicated to Behbudov, created by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Salaev, was unveiled in front of the State Song Theatre.

Rashid Behbudov passed away on 9 June 1989 in Moscow.

He was laid to rest at the Alley of Honour in Baku, leaving behind a rich cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations of musicians and performers.