Moldova To Return Lukoil Fuel Terminal At Chișinău Airport To State Ownership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by TV8, Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu made this statement, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the decision was made after more than a month of unsuccessful negotiations on the sale of assets that the company could no longer manage due to sanctions imposed by the United States.

The Council for the Examination of Investments of Importance to Moldova's State Security decided to deny the extension of Lukoil Moldova's operations in the country. It annulled the 2005 contract under which the airport's fuel infrastructure had been fully transferred to the company's management.

Within 20 days, the state will become the new owner of the airport's fuel infrastructure. This is necessary to ensure uninterrupted supplies of aviation fuel, protect national security, and safeguard critical infrastructure facilities, the Prime Minister emphasized.

In Moldova, Lukoil owns a network of filling stations and holds more than a quarter of the petroleum products market. The company also owns the fuel terminal at Chișinău Airport, which provides refueling for all aircraft with specialized aviation kerosene.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November, Moldova received the fuel terminal under temporary management based on a free-of-charge use agreement. Later, Moldova's Minister of Energy, Dorin Junghietu, stated that Lukoil would be unable to continue operating in the country as of November 21. The Investment Council proposed buying out the Russian company's storage facility.

Photo: Chișinău International Airport