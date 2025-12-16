Russians Lose About 30,000 Soldiers Each Month - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an address to the Dutch Parliament, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The speech was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President, with Ukrinform providing a rebroadcast

"Putin does not believe in people. He believes only in power and in money. He spends around 30,000 soldiers' lives on the front every month. Not wounded, 30,000 each month killed. There was a month when 25,000 Russians were killed. Another month, 31,000," Zelensky said.

He added that there are drone videos confirming these deaths.

Zelensky, Sandu discuss shared path to EU membership

"Russian assaults are always insanely bloody, but Putin does not care. Russians do not count their dead, but they count every dollar, every euro they lose. That is why a strong decision on Russian money is needed. These funds must work to defend against Russia," he said, calling on the Netherlands to support a decision to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

As reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on October 23 in Brussels, during a summit, EU leaders adopted a political decision regarding frozen Russian assets, and a practical decision must be adopted by the end of the year.