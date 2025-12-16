Netherlands To Allocate EUR 3.5B To Support Ukraine Next Year - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in a speech to the Dutch Parliament, Ukrinform reports.

"We really value everything the Netherlands has already provided – from Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft to artillery and drones. Thank you for that. And the Netherlands' leadership in the PURL initiative is especially meaningful. These contributions help protect civilians and strengthen the air shield over Ukraine and over Europe," Zelensky said.

He also welcomed steps toward joint drone production.

"I am grateful for your decision to support us next year – EUR 3.5 billion in support for Ukraine in 2026, and an additional EUR 2 billion in defense assistance adopted in December – are powerful expressions of solidarity. We truly value it so much," he added.

He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine's air defense and energy resilience is not only military support but also the protection of lives and a chance for the future.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky is visiting the Netherlands today. The program of the visit includes meetings with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Zelensky is also expected to take part, together with Schoof, Sandu, and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, in a high-level diplomatic conference.

The program also includes a visit to the Aardenburg Military Rehabilitation Center (MRC Aardenburg).

Photo: Office of the President