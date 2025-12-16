Lukashenko Offers Maduro To Move To Belarus If He Loses His Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this.

“Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with U.S. media organization Newsmax on Monday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was welcome to come to Belarus should he leave office, but that no such discussions had been held with Maduro,” the report says.

Lukashenko stated that Belarus and Venezuela have long-standing relations and that Maduro could visit Minsk if he wished.

“Maduro was never an enemy or an adversary for us. If he wanted to come to Belarus, the doors for him are open,” Lukashenko said. At the same time, the Belarusian leader clarified that the issue is not being discussed currently, as“Maduro is not the sort of person who leaves or flees. He is one tough guy.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his government as members of a foreign terrorist organization.