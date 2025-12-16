Sybiha Lists Five Reasons Why Reparations Credit Decision Is Needed This Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, Ukrinform reports.

"The Reparations Loan decision this week is both urgent and critical. The time has come to allow Russia's frozen assets to be used fully to support Ukraine," he said.

He outlined at least five reasons why this step must be taken now.

First, Putin believes that Europe is divided and weak. He expects European support for Ukraine to gradually wane. Instead, this step will thwart his plans and force him to recalculate.

Second, this decision will strengthen Europe's sovereignty, self-reliance, and unity as a powerful geopolitical force. It will demonstrate to everyone that threatening Europe's long-term peace and security by attacking a sovereign European country comes at a cost

Third, this step will allow Europe to ensure long-term support for Ukraine, increase our country's self-reliance, and provide a morale boost to the Ukrainian people at a time when it is most needed

Fourth, this is a matter of justice: it is first and foremost the aggressor who must pay for the damage it has caused, not European taxpayers.

"This step will also serve as a lesson to all potential aggressors around the world: aggression does not result in rewards; instead, you will pay for your actions," Syhyha emphasized.

Fifth, the decision to allow full use of Russia's frozen assets will not impede the peace process; rather, it will strengthen our position at the negotiating table and stimulate the peace process by increasing pressure on Russia and changing Moscow's calculations.

Sybiha also noted that Russia is attempting to intimidate, claiming that this decision threatens financial stability, the rule of law, could lead to retaliation, or cause other "apocalyptic" consequences.

"In reality, none of these threats are credible and most of these fears are completely unfounded. Moscow simply sells fear, as it usually does before major steps to counter its aggression," he emphasized.

In this context, he reminded that compensating for damages caused by an aggressor is a fundamental component of international law. Russia's obligation to compensate is provided for in UN General Assembly resolutions, and there are no alternatives to key reserve currencies.

"The mechanisms developed by the European Commission are legally sound, morally correct, and fair in terms of risk sharing. We urge all EU member states to take this important strategic step this week," Sybiha stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, EU ambassadors last week agreed to indefinitely freeze Russian sovereign assets, removing the main obstacle to providing Ukraine with a EUR 210 billion reparations loan.

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to a post by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in which he criticized the EU's decision on freezing Russian assets.

