Police Officer Martyred, Civilian Killed In Gun Attack On Polio Team In Bajaur's Salarzai

A police officer was martyred and a civilian lost his life after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a polio vaccination team during an anti-polio campaign in the Tangi area of Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur district.

According to police sources, the attackers targeted the polio team while they were carrying out vaccination activities in the area.

As a result of the firing, police constable Sajjad, who was deployed for the security of the polio team, was martyred on the spot. A passerby civilian was also hit by the gunfire and succumbed to injuries.

District Police Officer Bajaur, Waqas Rafiq, confirmed the incident and said that immediately after the attack, a heavy contingent of police and security forces was dispatched to the area. He added that raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest those involved in the attack.

The DPO further stated that despite the incident, the anti-polio campaign will continue across the district. He said that strict security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of polio teams.

Emphasizing that the protection of polio workers and security personnel is the government's top priority, he vowed that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice at the earliest.