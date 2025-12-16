Uzbekistan Stepping Up Its Cogeneration Capacity With New 100 MW Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has kicked off a public-private partnership project to get the ball rolling on a 100-megawatt cogeneration facility in Tashkent, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The initiative is being executed in collaboration with the Chinese entity China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC) on a 3.5-hectare parcel and is underpinned by $65 million in foreign direct investment.



The combined heat and power generation facility is outfitted with 70 gas reciprocating engine units sourced from the esteemed British manufacturer Rolls-Royce.



The forthcoming combined heat and power installation will incorporate 70 gas reciprocating engines provided by the UK-based entity Rolls-Royce, facilitating the concurrent production of electrical power and thermal energy.

Once commissioned, the facility is expected to produce up to 876 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 858,000 gigacalories of thermal energy annually, while saving around 35 million cubic meters of natural gas per year.

The project is expected to ensure continuous heat supply to 1,846 facilities in the Yunusabad, Almazar, Shaykhantakhur, Mirzo-Ulugbek, and Yakkasaray districts of the capital. Of these, 1,400 are residential buildings, while the remainder are social infrastructure facilities. In addition, approximately 292,000 apartments are expected to receive a stable electricity supply.

Following commissioning, the cost of thermal energy production is projected to decrease by 40-45%. The project is also expected to significantly reduce atmospheric pollutant emissions and fully eliminate wastewater discharge, contributing to improved environmental sustainability in Tashkent.