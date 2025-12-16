Azerbaijan, Armenia Nearing Historic Peace Agreement - Erdoğan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer than ever to signing a peace agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech at the 16th Congress of Turkish Ambassadors in Beştepe, Trend reports.

Erdoğan emphasized that the South Caucasus is experiencing a historic moment after years of longing for peace.

“Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer than ever to signing a peace agreement. We are also advancing the normalization process with Armenia in dialogue with Azerbaijan. God willing, some symbolic steps will be taken from the beginning of next year,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president further denounced the recent aggressions targeting commercial maritime assets within the geopolitical confines of the Black Sea region.

“The recent mutual attacks seriously threaten maritime security in the Black Sea. Targeting trade and civilian ships benefits no one. We have communicated our warnings clearly and openly to both sides regarding this issue,” he added.

The sixteenth iteration of the Ambassadors Conference is set to convene in Ankara from December 15 through December 19, 2025. This year's symposium, convened under the aegis of the theme "Foreign Policy Advancing Peace, Stability, and Prosperity," will serve as a platform for ambassadors to engage in discourse on both regional and global challenges, alongside institutional considerations.