Social Development Ministry Highlights Juvenile Drug Rehabilitation Achievements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening reformative and preventative approaches to drug-related issues, particularly those involving juveniles, by enhancing service quality and promoting reintegration in accordance with international standards and the best interests of the child.Speaking at the closing ceremony of the "Alternative Pathways: Combating Drug Addiction and Promoting Juvenile Justice in Drug Cases in Jordan" project, implemented by the Justice Center for Legal Aid, Bani Mustafa emphasized the ministry's mission to provide optimal protection and care for those in need.She highlighted the importance of a participatory approach to social development, focusing on institutional performance, resource optimization, and building effective local and international partnerships. The ministry's cooperation with the Justice Center for Legal Aid from 2020 to 2025, she noted, has resulted in a successful model supporting drug addiction prevention and juvenile rehabilitation.Among the project's key achievements is the creation of Jordan's first unified operational procedures manual for juvenile rehabilitation centers, outlining clear mechanisms for addressing substance abuse and addiction among juveniles based on case management and the principle of the best interests of the child.The initiative also strengthened the application of non-custodial measures by supporting the Ministries of Justice and Social Development in organizing specialized training, developing an accreditation system for alternative sanctions programs, and producing a policy document for accrediting implementing institutions. Technical support was extended to three civil society organizations to enhance non-custodial sanctions programs and to the Ministry's Center for Behavior Modification and Child Rehabilitation for procedural development.Bani Mustafa commended national efforts in combating drugs, including the contributions of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, and the Public Security Directorate's Anti-Narcotics Department, while emphasizing the importance of partnerships with civil society organizations in delivering educational, rehabilitative, and social support programs.At the closing ceremony, Justice Center Executive Director Hadeel Abdul Aziz presented the project's objectives and achievements, and French Ambassador Franck Gellet, along with Colonel Raed Tabtah, Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, underscored the value of cooperation in ensuring the project's success.