National Aid Fund Signs Mou To Support Vulnerable Families

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – The National Aid Fund (NAF) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with the ARCS Arci for Culture and Development to support beneficiaries of the Fund's programs, enhance their productive projects, and promote economic and social empowerment.The MoU, signed by NAF Director General Khitam Shneikat and ARCS Arci Project Manager‏ Alessandro Botta, focuses on empowering economically and socially disadvantaged families in line with NAF's graduation policies. It targets the most vulnerable groups in Mafraq Governorate, particularly in Rahab, Sarhan, Khaldiyah, and Mafraq City, through specialized business and technical skills training and provision of in-kind grants to develop sustainable small and home-based enterprises.Under the agreement, ARCS Arci will implement training programs, provide grants to 100 beneficiaries who complete the programs, facilitate legal registration of projects, connect beneficiaries with local markets, and monitor and evaluate project progress.NAF will nominate eligible families, appoint a coordinator in Mafraq to oversee implementation, and ensure income generated from supported projects is not counted as family income for two years while continuing to provide cash assistance. A joint selection committee, comprising representatives from both organizations, will evaluate applications and select participants for advanced training and grants based on clear and objective criteria.