Jordan Chamber, Indian Trade Federation Sign Mou To Boost Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday in Amman to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation and open new avenues for partnership between the two countries' business communities.The MoU was signed during the Jordanian-Indian Business Forum by Khalil Haj Tawfiq, Chairperson of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and Anant Goenka, President of the FICCI.It aims to support trade and investment, facilitate communication among businesspeople, encourage trade missions and participation in exhibitions, and exchange information on investment and trade opportunities. The agreement also covers commercial and marketing consulting, identification of sectors of mutual interest, and periodic reviews to assess progress in implementing joint activities.Both sides highlighted the memorandum's role in strengthening institutional partnerships and enhancing opportunities for economic growth through private sector collaboration.