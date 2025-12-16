Crown Prince Accompanies India PM On Visit To Jordan Museum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II accompanied India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on a visit to the Jordan Museum, which documents the story of Jordan's ancient civilisations and showcases the Kingdom's cultural and historical heritage.During a tour of the museum, the Crown Prince and the Indian prime minister were briefed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, vice-chair of the museum's board of trustees, about the exhibition titled Jordan: Land of Innovation, Continuity and Change.The exhibition tells the story of Jordanians who have devised creative solutions to the most pressing challenges they have faced throughout history: the need for water, food, energy, and communication.The tour included an introductory explanation of the Ain Ghazal statues, which were discovered in Jordan and date back to approximately 10,000 BC.During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the museum visit, both sides emphasised readiness to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields.The initiatives and projects of the National Council for Future Technology were also highlighted, and prospects for cooperation in the fields of education, technical and vocational training, and technology were explored.His Royal Highness and Prime Minister Modi also signed the museum's guestbook.The Jordan Museum documents the Kingdom's role in preserving the legacy of successive civilisations and serves as a repository of ideas, knowledge, and culture. The museum also connects ancient innovations with the future aspirations of Jordanians, promoting the continuity of innovation across generations.The Crown Prince also bid farewell to the prime minister at Queen Alia International Airport as he departed Jordan.