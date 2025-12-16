Market Signals Highlight Next Wave Of Immunotherapy Growth (OSTX, IBRX)

MENAFN - GetNews) The global landscape for cancer immunotherapy and rare oncology treatments is experiencing rapid expansion as scientific advances unlock new ways to harness the immune system against disease. The broader cancer immunotherapy market is projected to grow from more than $136 billion in 2025 to over $360 billion by 2035, reflecting sustained demand for innovative therapies that move beyond traditional chemotherapy and radiation approaches.

Within this broader trend, the osteosarcoma market, while niche, is also gaining momentum. The segment is expected to reach approximately $2.3 billion by 2030, driven by a severe unmet medical need in a disease that disproportionately affects adolescents and young adults and has seen little therapeutic progress in decades.

Against this backdrop, OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American: OSTX) has recently attracted increased attention from Wall Street. In late 2025, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a $20 price target, signaling confidence in the company's clinical progress and regulatory trajectory. Additional coverage has contributed to a consensus view that leans toward Moderate Buy, with average analyst targets materially above recent trading levels. With strong sector tailwinds, advancing clinical data, and growing institutional interest, OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American: OSTX) stands out as a company worth a closer look.

A Focused Oncology Company Targeting a Long-Ignored Cancer

OS Therapies Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company singularly focused on developing treatments for osteosarcoma, an ultra-rare and aggressive bone cancer. Despite decades of research, the standard of care in osteosarcoma has remained largely unchanged for more than 40 years, underscoring the scale of the unmet need. OSTX aims to change that reality through a novel immunotherapy approach that has already produced compelling late-stage clinical data and is now approaching a critical regulatory inflection point.

The company is widely regarded as the world leader in listeria-based cancer immunotherapies, a platform designed to stimulate a patient's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Its lead program, OST-HER2, represents a differentiated strategy in a therapeutic area where meaningful innovation has been limited.

OST-HER2: A Differentiated Immunotherapy with Compelling Clinical Results

OST-HER2, now assigned the non-proprietary name daznelimgene lisbac by the World Health Organization, is a HER2-targeted immunotherapy that uses a bioengineered form of Listeria monocytogenes to trigger a robust immune response against cancer cells. Rather than relying on a single mechanism, OST-HER2 is designed to activate multiple immune pathways, including CD8 and CD4 T-cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells - all of which are associated with improved outcomes in osteosarcoma.

In a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating patients with recurrent, fully resected pulmonary metastatic osteosarcoma, OST-HER2 demonstrated a statistically significant benefit on its primary endpoint. Final two-year overall survival data showed a 75% survival rate in treated patients compared with approximately 40% in historical controls. Notably, patients who achieved 12-month event-free survival went on to achieve 100% two-year overall survival, reinforcing the durability and clinical relevance of the observed benefit.

These results position OST-HER2 as a potential breakthrough in a disease where survival outcomes have remained stagnant for decades.

Regulatory Momentum Across the U.S., UK, and Europe

OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American: OSTX) is now advancing OST-HER2 toward regulatory submission through accelerated pathways. The company has completed an End of Phase 2 meeting and a subsequent Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, where the agency confirmed that single-arm studies in ultra-rare pediatric cancers such as osteosarcoma may support a Biologics Licensing Application under the Accelerated Approval Program.

The FDA also provided guidance on confirmatory study design and biomarker validation, reflecting constructive engagement and regulatory alignment rather than fundamental barriers. OSTX plans to submit its BLA by the end of January 2026.

Internationally, similar progress has been achieved. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency aligned with the company on key elements of its planned Marketing Authorization Application, while the European Medicines Agency granted eligibility for Union-wide authorization and requested an accelerated submission timeline. This coordinated regulatory progress across major markets materially strengthens the probability of a successful approval pathway.

Industry Context and Commercial Validation

While OS Therapies advances its clinical-stage immunotherapy for osteosarcoma, investors may find useful validation in companies that have already brought immune‐activating therapies to market. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a vertically-integrated commercial-stage biotech, has demonstrated rapid adoption of its FDA-approved ANKTIVA therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (CIS). In 2025, product revenue increased more than fourfold year-over-year, with unit sales up nearly fivefold versus 2024, highlighting strong commercial traction and broad acceptance among urology practices in the United States.

This real-world adoption underscores the commercial potential of therapies that activate natural killer cells, T cells, and memory immune responses, mechanisms central to OSTX's OST-HER2 platform. For investors, ImmunityBio's progress offers a tangible precedent, reinforcing the market opportunity for next-generation immune-based oncology therapies and providing context for the long-term upside potential of OS Therapies' pipeline.

Priority Review Voucher: A Near-Term Monetization Catalyst

A particularly attractive element of the OST-HER2 opportunity is its eligibility for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval, based on its Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. These vouchers have historically commanded significant market value and represent a non-dilutive source of capital. OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American: OSTX) expects 2026 revenue to be driven primarily by the sale of this voucher, even as the commercial launch of OST-HER2 is planned for early 2027.

This structure allows the company to monetize regulatory success ahead of full commercialization while preserving long-term upside from product sales across the U.S., UK, and European Union.

Platform Expansion and Pipeline Optionality

Beyond OST-HER2, OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American: OSTX) is advancing a broader oncology platform that includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and drug conjugates through its tunable ADC technology. This platform leverages proprietary linker and payload systems designed to deliver multiple therapeutic agents in a controlled manner, creating opportunities for future pipeline expansion.

The company is also advancing OST-504 in prostate cancer and intends to pursue platform designation for its listeria-based immunotherapy approach, further extending strategic optionality beyond a single asset.

Why the Timing Matters

With pivotal biomarker data expected around the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2026, a planned BLA submission by the end of that month, and aligned regulatory pathways across the U.S., UK, and Europe, OS Therapies Inc. (NYSE American: OSTX) is entering what management has described as a transformative six- to twelve-month period. For growth-oriented and speculative investors, OSTX offers a rare combination of late-stage clinical validation, regulatory momentum, and near-term monetization catalysts in a long-neglected cancer indication.

RazorPitch Inc. "RazorPitch" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performances are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch has been retained and compensated by O S Therapies Inc to assist in the production and distribution of content related to OSTX. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by RazorPitch or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.