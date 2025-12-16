XM Cyber Unifies External Discovery With Internal Validation, Eliminating False Positives In Hybrid Exposure Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities evolve External Attack Surface Management beyond theoretical risk scoring, enabling security teams to validate if external exposures threaten critical business assets

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XM Cyber, the leading provider of Continuous Exposure Management, today announced a major evolution in its platform, integrating its existing External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities with its internal risk validation. This update solves a critical industry challenge: the disconnect between external discovery and internal reality. By bridging these two worlds, XM Cyber now allows security teams to instantly see not just what is externally exposed, but also gain a strategic view on how external exposures chain together with internal, exploitable vulnerabilities to threaten critical business assets. These enhancements make XM Cyber the first vendor to provide a seamless, end-to-end approach, using validated exploitable attack paths.

“With these enhancements, we are answering the 'So What?' question for EASM. Security teams no longer need to flip between dashboards to guess which external alert matters. We don't just show you that a door is open; we prove exactly how an attacker leverages that external exposure to pivot internally and compromise your critical assets,” said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO and Co-Founder at XM Cyber.

What's New

XM Cyber Continuous Exposure Management Platform now links the external attack surface directly to internal assets. This is achieved by leveraging a proprietary, attacker-centric two-step validation process.

First, the platform validates whether an external exposure is truly exploitable in a specific enterprise environment, confirming the initial breach point. Second, leveraging the XM Cyber Attack Graph AnalysisTM, it models the attacker's next steps to prove whether the entry point is exploitable and enables lateral movement towards critical assets. This delivers actionable, proof-backed insights, enabling security teams to remove false positives and focus remediation efforts solely on the exploitable risks that genuinely jeopardize the business.

"XM Cyber gives us a clear connection between external exposures and the systems running our production environment," said Thomas S, Head of IT Infrastructure at Privatmolkerei Bechtel. "Instead of chasing long lists of alerts, we can immediately see which issues pose real risk to the business and fix what actually matters."

Availability

The enhanced EASM capabilities are available immediately within the XM Cyber Continuous Exposure Management Platform. For more details on these features, visit the XM Cyber Blog.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a pioneer in exposure management, transforming how organizations approach cyber risk by continuously validating their hybrid attack surface against real-world threats. By modeling how attackers combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, AI exposures, and more across cloud and on-prem environments, XM Cyber shows enterprises all the paths attackers might take, and the most effective ways to block them. This enables leaders to communicate risk effectively and prove security ROI with confident, data-driven reporting.

Acquired by the Schwarz Group in 2021, XM Cyber operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information, visit .

