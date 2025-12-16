Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 As Phase 6 Enters 99% Allocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, has reported continued progress across its development roadmap as Roadmap Phase 2 advances and the current altcoin distribution stage approaches full allocation. The update reflects steady movement toward the protocol's planned V1 release, scheduled for Q4 2025, while presale participation continues to expand.









Overview of the Mutuum Finance Project

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate through smart contracts rather than intermediaries. The platform aims to provide structured access to on-chain liquidity while maintaining predictable rules for interest, collateral, and repayments.

The protocol is built around a dual lending framework. One part of the system focuses on pooled lending, where users supply assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, suppliers receive interest-bearing receipt tokens, known as mtTokens, which represent their share of the pool. These tokens increase in redeemable value as interest is repaid by borrowers.

The second part of the framework supports structured borrowing. Borrowers access liquidity by posting collateral and interacting with predefined interest rate models and Loan-to-Value parameters. This approach is intended to balance borrower flexibility with system-wide risk management.

Progress Within Roadmap Phase 2

Roadmap Phase 2 centers on finalizing the core protocol infrastructure. During this stage, the Mutuum Finance team has been working on completing lending and borrowing smart contracts, refining interest rate logic, and implementing liquidation mechanisms.

Phase 2 also includes internal testing and alignment between the protocol's back-end contracts and its front-end interface. According to project updates, this phase is designed to ensure that deposits, borrowing, interest accrual, and liquidations function as expected before the protocol enters public testing.

Advancement through this phase marks a transition from conceptual design into a more operational build stage, which is a prerequisite for the upcoming V1 testnet launch.

Presale Status and Token Distribution

Alongside development progress, Mutuum Finance's token distribution has continued through a structured presale model that began in early 2025. The MUTM token initially entered the market at $0.01 and has progressed through multiple predefined stages.

The token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, which has now reached approximately 99% allocation. Since the start of the presale, the token price has increased by 250%, reflecting the phase-based pricing structure rather than market-driven volatility.

To date, Mutuum Finance reports approximately $19.30M raised and more than 18,400 holders. The total token supply is set at 4B MUTM, with 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, allocated to the presale. According to current figures, 820M tokens have been sold.

The presale also includes engagement features such as a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. Card payment options are available, allowing participants to acquire tokens without using cryptocurrency exchanges.

mtTokens and Audit Process

mtTokens play a central role in the Mutuum Finance design. When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit position. As borrowers repay interest, the value of these mtTokens increases relative to the underlying asset.

This mechanism allows interest to accrue automatically and ties supplier returns directly to borrowing activity rather than to token issuance. According to the project's documentation, this approach is intended to align incentives between suppliers and borrowers while keeping accounting simple.

Security preparation remains an important part of the project's development process. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In addition, the team has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing smart contracts under formal analysis.

To further strengthen security, the project operates a $50K bug bounty program focused on identifying potential vulnerabilities in the codebase. These measures are intended to reduce risk before the protocol enters public testing.

V1 Launch Timeline

According to official statements, Mutuum Finance plans to launch its V1 protocol on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The V1 release is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The testnet launch represents the first opportunity for users to interact with the protocol in a live environment using test assets. Feedback from this stage is typically used to refine functionality ahead of subsequent releases.

Position Within the DeFi Market

As a new crypto focused on lending infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive segment of the DeFi market. The project's emphasis on phased development, predefined token distribution, and multiple security reviews reflects a measured approach to deployment.

With Roadmap Phase 2 progressing and Phase 6 nearing full allocation, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself for the transition from development into public testing. Future updates are expected to focus on audit outcomes, testnet readiness, and further roadmap milestones as the V1 launch window approaches. At its current stage, Mutuum Finance represents a next crypto project centered on building lending infrastructure with structured mechanics rather than short-term market activity.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

