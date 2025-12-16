Graniteshares Announces The Launch Of Two New Yieldboost Fund-Of-Funds Etfs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)GraniteShares, a global exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer specializing in innovative investment solutions, today announced the launch of two new additions to its YieldBOOSTplatform: the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTSingle Stock Universe ET (YBST ) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTopYielders ET (YBTY ). Both ETFs begin trading today.

These new strategies represent the first fund-of-funds structures within the YieldBOOSTTM lineup, offering investors diversified and targeted access to GraniteShares' existing suite of single-stock YieldBOOSTTM ETFs.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST TM Single Stock Universe ETF (YBST)

YBST provides broad exposure across the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM platform by allocating to a diversified set of single-stock YieldBOOST ETFs. Each underlying ETF seeks to generate income by selling options1 on leveraged ETFs.

YBST generally maintains equal-weight exposure to its underlying YieldBOOST ETFs and may rebalance monthly.

Underlying YieldBOOST ETFs may include:

TSYY, NVYY, COYY, AMYY, AZYY, MTYY, PLYY, SMYY, HOYY, FBYY, BBYY, MAAY, IOYY, RGYY, QBY, RTYY, HMYY.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST TM TopYielders ETF (YBTY)

YBTY provides a curated approach by investing in a selected group of GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM ETFs identified for their comparatively higher option-premium characteristics.

Underlying YieldBOOST ETFs may include:

TSYY, COYY, MTYY, SMYY, HOYY.

The launch of YBST and YBTY expands the GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM lineup, offering investors additional tools to access option-based income strategies through diversified or targeted exposures.

“YieldBOOSTTM was designed to bring option-based income strategies into an ETF format,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares.“With YBST and YBTY, investors can now access a broad or curated group of our YieldBOOST strategies through a single fund-of-funds ETF.”

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K., German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds, and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single-stock ETFs, including those targeting NVIDIA, Coinbase, and Tesla. The company has over $10.769 billion in assets under management as of December 12, 2025.

1An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific date (the expiration date).

Risk Information

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Fund's portfolio will be reallocated on a monthly basis

An Investment in the Funds-of-Funds is not an investment in the Underlying YieldBOOST TM ETF

The Fund's strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying YieldBOOST TM ETF's share increases in value

The Fund's strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying YieldBOOST TM ETF's share decline, which may not be offset but the income received by the Fund,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying YieldBOOST TM ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by Underlying YieldBOOST TM ETF.

High short-term performance is unusual and,

Investors should not expect such performance to be repeated, and that distributions are not guaranteed.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

The Underlying ETF Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Underlying ETF shares. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying ETF, even though it may not. By virtue of the Fund's investments in options contracts that are based on the value of the Underlying ETF shares.

Derivatives Risk - Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Underlying ETF to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or smaller gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Underlying ETF from achieving its investment objective.

Put Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund's put writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the Underlying ETF and, in turn, the Fund's returns, both during the term of the sold put options and over longer time periods. The put options contracts sold by the Fund may vary in regard to their strike prices from 40% out-of-the-money to 10% in-the-money and their maturity from 1-week to 1- month. Selling put option contracts with longer maturities may increase the volatility of the strategy. Selling put option contracts that are more in-the-money may increase the volatility of the strategy.

Option Market Liquidity Risk. The trading activity in the option market of the Underlying ETF may be limited and the option contracts may trade at levels significantly different from their economic value. The lack of liquidity may negatively affect the ability of the Fund to achieve its investment objective. This risk may increase if the portfolio turnover is elevated, for instance because of frequent changes in the number of Shares outstanding, and if the net asset value of the Underlying ETF is modest.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

