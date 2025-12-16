Soundthinking To Participate In The Needham Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Annual Needham Growth Conferenc on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Investors interested in scheduling either one-on-one or group meetings with management should contact a Needham representative or SoundThinking's investor relations team at....

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

