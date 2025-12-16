Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Soundthinking To Participate In The Needham Growth Conference


2025-12-16 08:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc.th Annual Needham Growth Conferenc on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Investors interested in scheduling either one-on-one or group meetings with management should contact a Needham representative or SoundThinking's investor relations team at....

About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
...

Investor Relations Contact:
Ankit Hira
Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (203) 546-0444
...


MENAFN16122025004107003653ID1110487597



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search