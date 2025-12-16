Singh Painters Expands Professional Painting Services From Rosetta To The Entire Hobart Region

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singh Painters, a trusted name in premium painting solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its services from Rosetta to all major suburbs across Hobart. Owned and operated by Pargat Singh Sihra, the company is now positioned to serve a wider community with quality-focused residential and commercial painting services.

Located at Rosetta, Singh Painters has steadily built a reputation for exceptional workmanship, attention to detail, and customer-first service. With the growing demand for professional painters in Hobart, the company is expanding its operations to make high-quality painting accessible to more homes and businesses.

“Our expansion to Hobart ensures more customers can experience premium painting at competitive prices,”

said Pargat Singh Sihra, Owner of Singh Painters.

“We are excited to bring our expertise, reliability, and flawless finishing to a broader community.”

Expanded Services Now Available Across Hobart:

Commercial Painting Services Hobart

Domestic House Painting Hobart

Interior & Exterior Wall Painting

Residential Painter Services Hobart

Professional Painting for Renovations, New Builds & Makeovers

Singh Painters continues to use high-quality materials, modern techniques, and a skilled team to deliver results that stand out-ensuring every property looks fresh, clean, and professionally finished.

About Singh Painters

Singh Painters is a top-rated painting company providing reliable and professional painting solutions throughout Hobart. From small residential touch-ups to large commercial projects, their team focuses on precision, quality, and customer satisfaction. With every brushstroke, Singh Painters aims to transform spaces with vibrant, long-lasting results.