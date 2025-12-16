Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Memac Ogilvy’s MENA Chief Growth Officer Samer Abboud steps down


2025-12-16 07:54:28
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE; December 16, 2025: After nearly 15 years with Memac Ogilvy, Samer Abboud, a veteran communications professional, has decided to step down by year-end to pursue a senior leadership role in a different industry. To ensure a smooth transition, Samer will work with MENA CEO Ghassan Maraqa to transfer his various roles and responsibilities to other executives.
Responsible for leading the operations and growth of the company as its Regional Managing Director since January 2019, Samer also served as the firm’s first Chief Growth Officer for MENA.
With more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, both client- and agency-side, Samer joined Memac Ogilvy in 2011, kickstarting operations in Qatar. Under his leadership, Doha became Memac Ogilvy’s fastest growing and strongest performing office.
Over the past years, he has led compelling campaigns that are thoughtful, creative and daring. He managed growth teams across the regional network and delivered successful go-to-market and go-to-client strategies for the region’s largest clients.
Memac Ogilvy extends its gratitude to Samer for his outstanding contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.
