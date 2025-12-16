403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDT Worldwide: Building Trust in a Dual Diamond Economy
(MENAFNEditorial) The rise of lab-grown diamonds is not a passing trend; it signals a structural shift in how a new generation defines value, luxury, and responsibility. Over the past decade, lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) have seen rapid global adoption, driven by affordability, scalability, and evolving consumer expectations. Industry estimates indicate that the global lab-grown diamonds are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, reaching approximately USD49 billion by 2033. This momentum is being fuelled by a broader shift toward ethical consumption and environmental suitability, particularly among young buyers. By 2032, Gen Z and millennial consumers are expected to represent 70% to 75% of total demand for lab-grown diamonds, underscoring the category’s strong resonance with value-driven, design-focused consumers. It’s interesting to note that this trend has not diminished the relevance of natural diamonds; rather, it has established lab-grown diamonds as a distinct category that has expanded the overall jewellery market by addressing consumption occasions previously underserved.
To understand why one category will not replace the other, it is essential to recognise their fundamentally different value foundations. Natural diamonds derive enduring value from geological rarity, formed over billions of years under extreme natural conditions. At the same time, lab-grown diamonds are produced through advanced, scalable technologies such as Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) and High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT). As these technologies become more efficient and production volumes increase, the market has begun to reflect this expanded supply through changing pricing behaviour. This shift is evident in recent market data: according to researcher Edahn Golan‘s Q2 2025 lab-grown diamond (LGD) wholesale prices fell 6.7% overall from quarter to quarter, reinforcing their positioning as lifestyle and fashion-led products rather than long-term stores of value. This pricing behaviour limits their appeal for buyers prioritising heirloom value or capital preservation.
The global diamond jewellery market is currently at over USD 200 billion, and is projected to grow steadily through 2030, supported by demand for both natural and lab-grown categories. Taken together, these dynamics point toward a clearly defined dual-market structure, which will fundamentally sever different consumers. Buyers seeking rarity, emotional permanence and legacy continue to gravitate towards natural diamonds. In contrast, lab-grown diamonds appeal to consumer prioritising larger sizes, accessibility, design flexibility and everyday luxury. These categories are therefore not designed to compete on identical value propositions; instead, they coexist within a diversified and expanding global jewellery ecosystem.
As both segments will continue to grow independently, and not be positioned to replace the other, the need for unified global standards has become critical. Today, inconsistencies in grading terminology, tolerances, and disclosure practices across laboratories create confusion for consumers and retailers alike. For instance, IDT worldwide, a premier networks of Gemological Laboratories, perform comprehensive scientific evaluations for lab-grown products, including growth method identification, structural analysis, and the detection of any post-growth processes. A unified international framework would establish a common language for diamond grading, reduce mis-selling risks, support long-term valuation, and strengthen confidence across global markets.
As for certification, lab-grown and natural diamonds should indeed be documented separately. Their origins, formation processes, and value behaviour differ in many ways. At IDT worldwide, each lab-grown receives a dedicated report covering origin, growth process, treatments, grading parameters, and optional laser inscription. An advanced diamond screening machines also support the trade by providing reliable first-level origin screening before final laboratory certification, helping retailers maintain transparency throughout the supply chain. Overall, separate certification formats ensure the nature of each product is communicated clearly without creating confusion for the end consumer.
There are two independent certification streams at IDT worldwide: one for natural diamonds and another exclusively for lab-grown products. We apply advanced analytical techniques, including spectral analysis, photoluminescence, UV-visible evaluation, and growth-structure mapping, to accurately identify and classify lab-grown. This approach ensures clarity without overstating distinctions, while preserving transparency for both categories. The certification for lab-grown includes full disclosure of growth method, treatments, and grading details, along with optional laser marking.
Ultimately, the future of the diamond industry is not about choosing between natural and lab-grown diamonds; it is about building trust through clarity, disclosure, and global consistency, allowing both categories to grow responsibly within a transparent and well-defined marketplace.
The article is written by Karamjeet Singh - Managing Director - at IDT Worldwide.
To understand why one category will not replace the other, it is essential to recognise their fundamentally different value foundations. Natural diamonds derive enduring value from geological rarity, formed over billions of years under extreme natural conditions. At the same time, lab-grown diamonds are produced through advanced, scalable technologies such as Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) and High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT). As these technologies become more efficient and production volumes increase, the market has begun to reflect this expanded supply through changing pricing behaviour. This shift is evident in recent market data: according to researcher Edahn Golan‘s Q2 2025 lab-grown diamond (LGD) wholesale prices fell 6.7% overall from quarter to quarter, reinforcing their positioning as lifestyle and fashion-led products rather than long-term stores of value. This pricing behaviour limits their appeal for buyers prioritising heirloom value or capital preservation.
The global diamond jewellery market is currently at over USD 200 billion, and is projected to grow steadily through 2030, supported by demand for both natural and lab-grown categories. Taken together, these dynamics point toward a clearly defined dual-market structure, which will fundamentally sever different consumers. Buyers seeking rarity, emotional permanence and legacy continue to gravitate towards natural diamonds. In contrast, lab-grown diamonds appeal to consumer prioritising larger sizes, accessibility, design flexibility and everyday luxury. These categories are therefore not designed to compete on identical value propositions; instead, they coexist within a diversified and expanding global jewellery ecosystem.
As both segments will continue to grow independently, and not be positioned to replace the other, the need for unified global standards has become critical. Today, inconsistencies in grading terminology, tolerances, and disclosure practices across laboratories create confusion for consumers and retailers alike. For instance, IDT worldwide, a premier networks of Gemological Laboratories, perform comprehensive scientific evaluations for lab-grown products, including growth method identification, structural analysis, and the detection of any post-growth processes. A unified international framework would establish a common language for diamond grading, reduce mis-selling risks, support long-term valuation, and strengthen confidence across global markets.
As for certification, lab-grown and natural diamonds should indeed be documented separately. Their origins, formation processes, and value behaviour differ in many ways. At IDT worldwide, each lab-grown receives a dedicated report covering origin, growth process, treatments, grading parameters, and optional laser inscription. An advanced diamond screening machines also support the trade by providing reliable first-level origin screening before final laboratory certification, helping retailers maintain transparency throughout the supply chain. Overall, separate certification formats ensure the nature of each product is communicated clearly without creating confusion for the end consumer.
There are two independent certification streams at IDT worldwide: one for natural diamonds and another exclusively for lab-grown products. We apply advanced analytical techniques, including spectral analysis, photoluminescence, UV-visible evaluation, and growth-structure mapping, to accurately identify and classify lab-grown. This approach ensures clarity without overstating distinctions, while preserving transparency for both categories. The certification for lab-grown includes full disclosure of growth method, treatments, and grading details, along with optional laser marking.
Ultimately, the future of the diamond industry is not about choosing between natural and lab-grown diamonds; it is about building trust through clarity, disclosure, and global consistency, allowing both categories to grow responsibly within a transparent and well-defined marketplace.
The article is written by Karamjeet Singh - Managing Director - at IDT Worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment