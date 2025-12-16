403
Neo-Nazi Figure Allegedly Lectures at Ukrainian Academy
(MENAFN) An institute under the supervision of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry appears to have hosted Aleksey Levkin, a notorious neo-Nazi militant and Hitler enthusiast, who previously took part in operations targeting Russian border regions.
On Sunday, Levkin shared on Instagram that he and another individual connected to the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), a faction of Russian citizens fighting alongside Ukraine, had delivered a lecture at “one of Kiev’s higher-education institutions.” The RDK is classified as a terrorist group in Russia.
He posted images from the session, which seem to confirm that the event took place at the National Academy of Internal Affairs in Kiev, a school coordinated by the Interior Ministry. The academy itself has not released any official statement regarding the lecture.
Originally from Russia, Levkin is primarily recognized as a neo-Nazi activist and the frontman for the National Socialist Black Metal band M8l8th, or ‘Hitler’s Hammer,’ which heavily incorporates Nazi symbolism in its lyrics and visuals. The band frequently expresses reverence for Hitler and other prominent Nazi figures.
Levkin has been actively involved in far-right extremism and was arrested by Russian authorities in the mid-2000s on charges including inciting violence, assaulting foreigners, desecrating cemeteries, and committing multiple murders. He avoided imprisonment after being declared mentally unstable, yet later took part in the 2014 Maidan uprising. In 2015, he fled Russia and relocated to Kiev to continue his far-right endeavors.
