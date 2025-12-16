403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mastercard and Fuelin to advance secure, real-time mobility payments across MENA
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 16 December 2025: Mastercard has partnered with Fuelin, an Egypt-based fleet-tech innovator, to digitize how businesses across MENA manage payments for fuel. The collaboration integrates Fu’lin’s real-time controls and analytics with Mast’rcard’s secure, globally accepted network, driving the mobilit’ sector’s transition from cash-based processes to seamless, data-driven digital transactions.
Through this initiative, Fuelin will enable virtual and physical commercial cards that operate across Mastercard’s open-loop ecosystem.
This will allow fleets to authorize, cap, and monitor every transaction instantly, supported by advanced security features including tokenization and contactless payments.
Beyond secure payments, the collaboration enhances loyalty, insights, and operational efficiency. ’uelin’s solutions will connect card programs to station-level offers and non-fuel services, covering oil changes, quick service, and vehicle care, while giving fleet managers a unified dashboard to set controls by driver or vehicle, track CO₂ savings, and automate reconciliation across multiple networks and stations.
“Our collaboration with Mastercard brings world-class security and speed to every fueling transaction, turning it into a data-driven moment that helps fleets save time and money. We are combining the discipline of closed-loop operations with the reach of open-loop payment– – while maintaining full control and protect”on,” said Karim Gamal, CEO, Fuelin.
By moving away from cash and vouchers to controlled, real-time digital payments, businesses can reduce fraud and leakage, strengthen compliance, and compress manual processes that once took days into actions completed within seconds.
Fuel stations will benefit from faster checkout, fewer errors, improved access to loyalty redemptions, and richer insights into B2B demand. Governments and regulators will also gain from increased transparency, digitization of commerce, and more reliable environmental and tax reporting where applicable.
Through this initiative, Fuelin will enable virtual and physical commercial cards that operate across Mastercard’s open-loop ecosystem.
This will allow fleets to authorize, cap, and monitor every transaction instantly, supported by advanced security features including tokenization and contactless payments.
Beyond secure payments, the collaboration enhances loyalty, insights, and operational efficiency. ’uelin’s solutions will connect card programs to station-level offers and non-fuel services, covering oil changes, quick service, and vehicle care, while giving fleet managers a unified dashboard to set controls by driver or vehicle, track CO₂ savings, and automate reconciliation across multiple networks and stations.
“Our collaboration with Mastercard brings world-class security and speed to every fueling transaction, turning it into a data-driven moment that helps fleets save time and money. We are combining the discipline of closed-loop operations with the reach of open-loop payment– – while maintaining full control and protect”on,” said Karim Gamal, CEO, Fuelin.
By moving away from cash and vouchers to controlled, real-time digital payments, businesses can reduce fraud and leakage, strengthen compliance, and compress manual processes that once took days into actions completed within seconds.
Fuel stations will benefit from faster checkout, fewer errors, improved access to loyalty redemptions, and richer insights into B2B demand. Governments and regulators will also gain from increased transparency, digitization of commerce, and more reliable environmental and tax reporting where applicable.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment