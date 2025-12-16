403
The Snapchat Winter Village: The chicest holiday shopping experience… in Augmented Reality
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE — The holiday season is getting a makeover on Snapchat. The platform unveils the Snapchat Winter Village, a luxurious Augmented Reality (AR) experience that transforms festive shopping into a magical and immersive journey. For the first time globally for luxury, the platform brings together three iconic Maisons, Chopard, BOSS, and Lancôme, within a digital setting where visitors can stroll through the boutiques.
Running until December 31, Snapchatters can explore participating boutiques and discover each brand’s world through dedicated AR Lenses. Once inside a Maison’s Lens, visitors can discover its creations just as they would in real life, before finalizing their favorites directly on the brand’s e-commerce site.
Three luxury worlds to explore
The Snapchat Winter Village is accessible directly from the Snapchat Lens carousel and from each brand’s Public Profile. It brings together three distinctive boutiques, each offering an exclusive Augmented Reality experience designed in collaboration with the creative studio Atomic:
•Chopard invites visitors into a refined digital reinterpretation of its boutique, a delicate paper-like world where every architectural detail, from the curtains to the furniture, seems sculpted in ivory and light. Snapchatters can browse elegant displays showcasing the Maison’s iconic watches and jewelry, with each piece revealing its story and craftsmanship through an interactive product card.
•Lancôme takes Snapchatters on a poetic journey through beauty and light. Inspired by the Lancôme Express and its signature soft pink aesthetic, this AR experience reimagines the luxury perfume store as a glowing train carriage floating above snowy mountains. Inside, visitors wander through a refined pink and gold interior where each fragrance icon is presented like a precious treasure. Selecting a product reveals the story and inspiration behind each creation – from the new musky vanilla fragrance, Vanille Nude, to the house’s signature La Vie Est Belle L’Original Eau de Parfum.
•BOSS unveils its Augmented Factory, a festive yet sophisticated space with copper-toned walls and wooden crates, animated by a central conveyor belt highlighting the latest BOSS x Steiff collection, an exclusive collaboration where BOSS’ signature elevated aesthetic meets the timeless charm of Steiff’s beloved teddy bears with the trademark ‘Button in Ear’.
Holiday Shopping, Reinvented
Whether for self-indulgence or to find the perfect gift, the Snapchat Winter Village transforms holiday shopping into a moment of wonder. From the ideal piece of jewelry to a signature fragrance or the standout fashion item, everything can be discovered through an immersive experience powered by Snapchat’s AR expertise. It seamlessly combines the convenience of online shopping with the emotion and magic of a true in-store visit.
“The Snapchat Winter Village reimagines augmented shopping by offering an interactive space where brands don’t simply present their creations — they invite Snapchatters into their worlds to explore, feel, and experience the magic of holiday shopping. This first edition, created with Chopard, BOSS, and Lancôme, is a powerful example of how technology can transform discovery into an inspiring, memorable, and truly luxurious moment.” explains Geoffrey Perez, Global Head of Luxury at Snap Inc.
The Snapchat Winter Village will be available in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Nordics, Benelux and the Middle East, accessible directly from the dedicated Lens Carousel tab on Snapchat or via each brand’s Public Profile until December 31.
