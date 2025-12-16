403
Zee 24 Taas Reinforces Editorial Excellence with ‘Mahanagarpalikacha Ranasangram’ Election Coverage and a Legacy of Trusted Journalism
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Mumbai, 16th December 2025: As part of the Elections Mahacoverage with Maharashtra’s No. 1 Election Team, ZEE 24 Taas is airing a special election coverage, “Mahanagarpalikacha Ranasangram,” delivering continuous updates from various districts, towns, and villages. The Mahanagar Palika elections are widely seen as a Mini-Vidhan Sabha elections, as they reflect voter sentiment and political momentum ahead of larger state-level contests. Through Mumbai Kunachi - A focused show tracking the political battle for Mumbai, Jahir Sabha, and Nivadnuk Yatra, ZEE 24 Taas shall deliver comprehensive election coverage with sharp analysis, insights, and strong on-ground reporting from across Maharashtra.
ZEE 24 Taas has built a strong reputation for fast, reliable information grounded in on-ground reporting. With reporters positioned across Maharashtra, the channel keeps its focus on issues that shape daily life giving it a clear hyperlocal pulse. This connection with viewers is evident from the recently concluded Bihar elections, where 28% of households in Maharashtra tuned in to Zee 24 Taas during prime time, significantly outperforming competing Marathi news channels.
Mahanagarpalikacha Ranasangram brings this strength together, offering real-time updates, constituency-level tracking, and authentic stories captured directly from the field.
Mahanagarpalikacha Ranasangram Kamlesh Sutar, Editor, ZEE 24 Taas, added: “Our strength lies in our presence on the ground and viewers rely on us for clear, insightful analysis. ZEE 24 Taas reporters are out there from the polling booths to the narrow lanes of Maharashtra’s remotest districts capturing real voices and real stories. The trust viewers place in us comes from this commitment. ‘Mahanagarpalikacha Ranasangram’ continues our tradition of deep, district-level engagement, ensuring that the public receives news that reflects their everyday realities.”
ZEE 24 Taas will maintain its comprehensive coverage, providing verified updates, constituency insights, candidate profiles, and result analyses with unmatched speed and accuracy.
Through Mahanagarpalikacha Ranasangram, ZEE 24 Taas reinforces its promise of news that comes straight from the communities that define Maharashtra’s story.
*Source: BARC, 1900Hrs to 2300Hrs, TG: 13-21, Market: Mah / Goa 10-75L, GAMA'000, Screen: TV, Rank is based AMA'000, Channels: 7 Marathi News Channels, WK 45'2025 (14th Nov. 2025)*
*Source: BARC, 1900Hrs to 2300Hrs, TG: 13-21, Market: Mah / Goa 10-75L, GAMA'000, Screen: TV, Rank is based AMA'000, Channels: 7 Marathi News Channels, WK 45'2025 (14th Nov. 2025)*
