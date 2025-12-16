403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“Shakeel Ahmed Breaks Silence on His Exit from Congress | Point Blank with Deepak Chaurasia”
(MENAFN- Madison PR) New Delhi, 16th December 2025: India’s first Global Multicast News Hub, Live Times, aired an exclusive episode of its prime-time flagship programme Point Blank, featuring senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shri Shakeel Ahmed in a candid and unscripted conversation with Deepak Chaurasia, Director News, Live Times. The interview focused on Shri Ahmed’s resignation from the Indian National Congress following the Bihar Assembly elections, the party’s internal functioning, leadership style, and recent electoral performance.
Speaking on his decision to resign, Shri Ahmed stated that he had made up his mind to step down from the party prior to the Bihar Assembly elections. He said there had been no consultation with him during the candidate selection process and that he felt increasingly excluded from organisational decision-making. He added that he formally communicated his resignation to Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge immediately after the completion of polling.
Addressing his ideological position, Shri Ahmed clarified that despite resigning from formal party membership, his commitment to the Congress ideology remains intact. He stated that he would continue to vote for the Congress, describing his association with the party as one rooted in lifelong belief rather than official position.
Commenting on the party’s internal functioning, Shri Ahmed expressed concern over what he described as the marginalisation of senior leaders. He said that the lack of dialogue within the organisation has created a sense of alienation and added that his expectations from the party were limited to respect and meaningful engagement.
On leadership and decision-making, Shri Ahmed stated that the concentration of authority has weakened collective functioning within the Congress. He said that most key decisions are currently taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi, while the role of the party president is largely confined to execution. He further alleged that access to the leadership has narrowed, with interactions limited to a select group.
Drawing a contrast with earlier leadership practices, Shri Ahmed referred to Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s approach, stating that she regularly engaged with party leaders and encouraged consultation. He said that this culture of engagement has since diminished, resulting in broader organisational voices not being heard as earlier.
Responding to questions on the party’s electoral performance, Shri Ahmed pointed to repeated setbacks, including the Congress’ performance in Delhi. He linked these outcomes to internal disconnects and a weakening of grassroots engagement.
Throughout the interview, Deepak Chaurasia pressed for clarity and accountability, maintaining Point Blank’s hallmark of direct, fact-driven questioning on issues of organisational responsibility and the future course of the Congress.
Point Blank is Live Times’ flagship interview programme, known for its sharp, unfiltered conversations with leading political and public figures. The programme airs every Sunday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Live Times.
Watch Live Times on DD Free Dish – 100, Tata Play – 539.
Airtel Digital TV – 385, Dish TV – 665, Sikka Cable – 519, and Jio TV – 359. The channel is also available on Tata Play Mobile, Airtel Xstream, Dish TV Watcho, DD Waves, with full streaming on
About Live Times
India’s First Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times is the digital first 24 X 7 Satellite News channel from India. We are guided by a clear vision, mission, and core Indian value of “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”. Amidst the threats of fake & deep-fake, we will endeavour to serve the connected audience across geographies with truth-based news and information.
Speaking on his decision to resign, Shri Ahmed stated that he had made up his mind to step down from the party prior to the Bihar Assembly elections. He said there had been no consultation with him during the candidate selection process and that he felt increasingly excluded from organisational decision-making. He added that he formally communicated his resignation to Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge immediately after the completion of polling.
Addressing his ideological position, Shri Ahmed clarified that despite resigning from formal party membership, his commitment to the Congress ideology remains intact. He stated that he would continue to vote for the Congress, describing his association with the party as one rooted in lifelong belief rather than official position.
Commenting on the party’s internal functioning, Shri Ahmed expressed concern over what he described as the marginalisation of senior leaders. He said that the lack of dialogue within the organisation has created a sense of alienation and added that his expectations from the party were limited to respect and meaningful engagement.
On leadership and decision-making, Shri Ahmed stated that the concentration of authority has weakened collective functioning within the Congress. He said that most key decisions are currently taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi, while the role of the party president is largely confined to execution. He further alleged that access to the leadership has narrowed, with interactions limited to a select group.
Drawing a contrast with earlier leadership practices, Shri Ahmed referred to Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s approach, stating that she regularly engaged with party leaders and encouraged consultation. He said that this culture of engagement has since diminished, resulting in broader organisational voices not being heard as earlier.
Responding to questions on the party’s electoral performance, Shri Ahmed pointed to repeated setbacks, including the Congress’ performance in Delhi. He linked these outcomes to internal disconnects and a weakening of grassroots engagement.
Throughout the interview, Deepak Chaurasia pressed for clarity and accountability, maintaining Point Blank’s hallmark of direct, fact-driven questioning on issues of organisational responsibility and the future course of the Congress.
Point Blank is Live Times’ flagship interview programme, known for its sharp, unfiltered conversations with leading political and public figures. The programme airs every Sunday at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Live Times.
Watch Live Times on DD Free Dish – 100, Tata Play – 539.
Airtel Digital TV – 385, Dish TV – 665, Sikka Cable – 519, and Jio TV – 359. The channel is also available on Tata Play Mobile, Airtel Xstream, Dish TV Watcho, DD Waves, with full streaming on
About Live Times
India’s First Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times is the digital first 24 X 7 Satellite News channel from India. We are guided by a clear vision, mission, and core Indian value of “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”. Amidst the threats of fake & deep-fake, we will endeavour to serve the connected audience across geographies with truth-based news and information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment