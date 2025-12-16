403
Viral Couple That Missed Their Reception After Flight Cancellations, Then Instamart Stepped In to Deliver an Epic Celebration & Baraat
(MENAFN- Avian We) With flight disruptions across India leaving thousands stranded the past weeks, a couple’s story stood out and then took the sweetest turn. Medha Kashre Sagar and Sangram Das were among the many travellers affected by widespread cancellations and delays. Unfortunately for them, the chaos meant missing their own wedding festivities. Their disappointed tweet abou“ “missing the moment’ we’d planned for ”onths” went viral, capturing the ’internet’s empathy during a week when travel meltdown stories were everywhere. But what happened next is what set the internet buzzing again.
In a now-viral video, Instamart teamed up with popular wedding creator Himanshu Shaadi Card to give the couple the wedding celebration they never got to experience. Himanshu, known for his“dramatic “we”ding reveal” content, showed up at their Bengaluru home with one of his sign–ture invites – except this time, it was an invitation to their own surprise baraat.
As the couple stepped downstairs expecting a small shoot, they were met with an all-out cultural spectacle, dhol-taasha, a live band, friends dancing like seasoned baaratis, and an Instamart-branded wedding car de“ked out with a “”angram Weds Medha” sign. Delivery partners from Instamart joined the celebration too, showering the couple with flowers, handing out laddoos, and helping them recreate rituals they had missed, including a spontaneous mala exchange moment. The best part? Nearly eéery element, from décor to’laddoos to the groom’s kurta, came straight out of Instamart bags’ reinforcing the brand’“ signature ”promise of “instant joy.” The couple overjoy“d with the celebration said “Flight cancel hua, lekin celebration jabardasth mil gaya".
What started as a missed flight turned into a full-blown spontaneous street ce’ebration, and social media can’t get enough. Clips of the surprise have taken over timelines, with users calling it super wholesome. One user said “ Core memory delivered”.
Another user said "moment marketing done right". Another user s“id “These two folks have been all over my feed. . First because they attended their own reception on a google meet lmao. Now because Instamart pulled a GOAT move and delivered the wedding to”them!”
The creator-led film also blends seamlessly into ’imanshu’s storytelling style, keeping the surprise organic and high on emotion. Within hours of the drop, multiple lifestyle and social news pages picked up the story, amplifying the feel-good moment across platforms.
From cancelled plans to a baraat that felt straight out of a big-fat-Indian-wedding montage, t’is couple’s viral mishap now has the happiest update. And Instamart is being hailed online for delivering not just essentials, but a memory the couple will never forget, instantly.
