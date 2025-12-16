403
UK airports get used by numerous Epstein-linked flights
(MENAFN) Investigations have revealed that close to 90 flights connected to Jeffrey Epstein arrived at and departed from airports in the United Kingdom, with some carrying British women who later alleged they were abused by the late financier.
According to reports, three British women believed to have been trafficked appear in Epstein’s flight records involving the UK, as well as in other documents linked to him. Lawyers representing hundreds of Epstein’s victims described it as "shocking" that British authorities never conducted a "full-scale UK investigation" into his operations in the country.
The UK was considered one of the “centerpieces” of Epstein’s activities, one lawyer said.
Testimony from a British victim was instrumental in securing the 2021 US conviction of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on child sex-trafficking charges, yet the woman has reportedly never been contacted by UK police, her lawyer Brad Edwards said. Court records indicate that she, identified as Kate, was on more than ten Epstein-funded flights to and from the UK between 1999 and 2006.
US lawyer Sigrid McCawley noted that British authorities have “not taken a closer look at those flights … and conducted a full investigation.” Previously disclosed court and estate documents, along with the upcoming release of files under the Jeffrey Epstein Transparency Act, reveal 87 flights linked to Epstein in the UK from the early 1990s through 2018, some involving unidentified “females” and even flights after his 2008 conviction, highlighting potential gaps in immigration oversight.
Despite Epstein’s death in 2019, experts say a UK investigation could still determine whether individuals in Britain facilitated his crimes. The Metropolitan Police stated that it has “not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation” but will “assess” new information from the US.
Edwards said that “three or four” of his Epstein clients are British women “who were abused on British soil,” while others were recruited in the UK and trafficked to the US. Records show Epstein frequently used private, commercial, and chartered flights—often through Luton, Heathrow, and other UK airports—listing women only as unnamed “females.” “He's absolutely choosing airports where he feels it will be easier for him to get in and out with victims that he's trafficking,” McCawley said.
At the time, UK regulations did not require private aircraft to provide passenger information, a loophole only closed in April last year. Court testimony indicates that Kate was first abused at 17 after meeting Epstein in London and later subjected to continued abuse during multiple trips to the US. Edwards emphasized that despite her testimony, Kate has “never been asked” by UK authorities about her experiences, but would fully cooperate if a UK investigation were launched.
