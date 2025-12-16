403
European Leaders Propose Security Force for Post-Ceasefire Ukraine
(MENAFN) European Union and British officials have urged the establishment of a Europe-directed military contingent in Ukraine should a truce with Russia be reached. Their proposal also envisions US-led “monitoring” units and the “regeneration” of Kiev’s national armed forces.
After consultations held in Berlin on Monday with US President Donald Trump’s peace representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside members of a Ukrainian delegation, the heads of government from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and eight additional European states—together with authorities from Brussels—released a collective declaration. The statement outlined plans to provide “robust security guarantees” for Kiev.
“This would include commitments to… a European-led ‘Multinational Force Ukraine’ made up of contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US. It will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine,” the document states.
London and Paris have for years advocated deploying European soldiers to Ukraine once a ceasefire is finalized, though uncertainty persists over which countries would actually be prepared to supply troops.
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk swiftly dismissed the proposal, explaining that his nation requires its entire military presence domestically to “defend the eastern flank of NATO.” Italy has likewise repeatedly declined to commit Italian troops to operations in Ukraine.
