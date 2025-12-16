403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Sues BBC for USD10 Billion
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has initiated a $10 billion defamation suit against the BBC, claiming that the British state broadcaster altered video of his January 6, 2021 address to portray him as inciting violence at the US Capitol.
The legal action, submitted in federal court in Miami on Monday, asserts that the BBC’s 2024 Panorama documentary combined statements made almost an hour apart and paired them with images of demonstrators moving toward Congress – footage that was filmed before Trump had even started speaking.
“They had me saying things that I never said… They actually put terrible words in my mouth,” Trump told reporters on Monday.
Last month, the BBC acknowledged that the edit created “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action,” issuing an official apology. Chairman Samir Shah sent a personal letter to Trump conveying “sincere regret” and committing not to rebroadcast the segment.
Trump had previously accused the BBC of trying to sway voters with the documentary, which premiered only a week before last year’s US presidential election. The lawsuit additionally criticized it as “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the Election’s outcome to President Trump’s detriment.”
The legal action, submitted in federal court in Miami on Monday, asserts that the BBC’s 2024 Panorama documentary combined statements made almost an hour apart and paired them with images of demonstrators moving toward Congress – footage that was filmed before Trump had even started speaking.
“They had me saying things that I never said… They actually put terrible words in my mouth,” Trump told reporters on Monday.
Last month, the BBC acknowledged that the edit created “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action,” issuing an official apology. Chairman Samir Shah sent a personal letter to Trump conveying “sincere regret” and committing not to rebroadcast the segment.
Trump had previously accused the BBC of trying to sway voters with the documentary, which premiered only a week before last year’s US presidential election. The lawsuit additionally criticized it as “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the Election’s outcome to President Trump’s detriment.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment