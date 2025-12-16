403
UK unemployment sees increase in August-October period
(MENAFN) Unemployment in the United Kingdom rose to 5.1% during the August–October period, reaching its highest level since January 2021, according to official figures released Tuesday.
The rate for individuals aged 16 and over increased from 5% in the previous quarter, bringing the total number of unemployed people to around 1.8 million as of October. By comparison, unemployment stood at 4.3% during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the overall employment rate was reported at 75%, with 30.3 million payrolled employees recorded in October. However, estimates indicate a decline in employee numbers, falling by 180,000 (0.6%) between October 2024 and October 2025, and by 32,000 (0.1%) between September and October.
Over the three-month span from August to October, employment decreased by 109,000 (0.4%) year-on-year and by 26,000 (0.1%) compared with the previous quarter, highlighting continued challenges in the labor market.
