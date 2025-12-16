403
Russia accuses UK of blocking Ukraine peace by seeking Russian assets
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused the United Kingdom on Tuesday of attempting to derail peace negotiations in Ukraine by advocating for the seizure of frozen Russian assets held in Europe.
In an official statement, the agency alleged that London’s goal is to reduce US engagement in resolving the conflict, claiming that Moscow had intended the funds for future collaborative projects with Washington. According to the SVR, British efforts to redirect these assets to Ukraine are designed to limit American involvement in negotiations with Russia and enable “unrestricted use of Kyiv against Russia.”
The statement further asserted that Britain seeks to pressure the United States by threatening a potential drift of Europe toward China. "It has been agreed that Paris, London, and Berlin will convey to Washington signals expressing readiness to drift towards Beijing if the US continues to push for a Ukraine deal that fails to satisfy Europeans," the SVR said.
The agency also accused British authorities of trying to exploit loopholes in EU treaties and invoking emergency provisions to justify taking Russian funds. Highlighting historical grievances, the SVR added that "although the British Empire's glory faded long ago, its habit of lying and thievery persists," warning that such actions carry consequences.
EU leaders are expected to decide later this week whether to allocate roughly €210 billion ($227 billion) in frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a loan. Most of the funds are held at the Euroclear depository in Brussels, which has reportedly opposed the proposed use of the assets.
