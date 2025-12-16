403
Five Palestinians Injured Due To Israeli Settlers' Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday that its crews treated five members of a family, a father, mother, and three daughters, due to an attack by colonists after midnight last night in Al-Auja area near Jericho.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Israeli forces raided Amman Street in the city center at dawn.
The Red Crescent noted that its crews provided first aid to the injured at the scene before transferring them to the hospital for further treatment. Their conditions were described as varying, it said.
This attack comes amidst escalating colonists' attacks against Palestinian citizens and their property in the Jordan Valley, prompting calls for international protection for civilians, it pointed out.
In a related incident, Israeli forces raided Amman Street in the center of Jericho at dawn today, Tuesday, it noted.
Eyewitnesses said that six Israeli military vehicles entered Jericho from the direction of the "Yellow Gate" checkpoint to the east, heading towards Amman Street, where they raided a house. They indicated that the Israeli forces fired stun grenades in the street, but no confrontations were reported, it added. (end)
