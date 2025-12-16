Sendturtle Introduces“Pro Trial Promise” To Help Sales Teams See Results Faster

MENAFN - GetNews)



SendTurtle launches its“Pro Trial Promise”, offering a free first paid month if users do not gain real deal insight within seven days. Sales teams can send, sign, and track proposals with page-by-page analytics and confidence.

Arlington, VA - December 16, 2025 - SendTurtle, the secure document sharing and eSignature platform built for sales teams and consultants, today announced its new Pro Trial Promise, a results-driven guarantee designed to ensure users see immediate value from the platform.

Under the "Pro Trial Promise", new Pro users who do not use SendTurtle on at least one live deal within seven days, or who do not feel more confident about which prospects are truly serious, can email... to receive their first paid month free.

“Our Pro Trial Promise is simple. If SendTurtle doesn't help you engage a real prospect and gain clearer insight into deal momentum within a week, we take the risk, not the customer,” says Ian Garrett, CEO of SendTurtle.“We built this promise to support our users and ensure we are building tools that actually help their success.”

SendTurtle is designed to replace email attachments and disconnected tools with secure, trackable links that allow professionals to send, sign, and track proposals and contracts in one place. With page-by-page analytics, users can see exactly when documents are opened, which sections prospects focus on, and when they are ready to sign.

The Pro Trial Promise reflects SendTurtle's belief that confidence comes from visibility. By encouraging users to apply the platform to real sales conversations immediately, SendTurtle helps teams move beyond guessing and toward data-driven follow-ups.

The Pro Trial Promise is available now for all new Pro users.

For more information or to start a Pro trial, visit

About SendTurtle

Launched in 2024, SendTurtle (by Phalanx) is a software product that helps teams close deals faster and with insight. The platform provides sales teams and business owners with document eSignatures, secure sharing, and page-by-page engagement analytics. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents, sales proposals, and decks.

With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free-for founders, consultants, and teams alike. Learn more at sendturtle.