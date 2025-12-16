Qatari Ambassador Affirms "Historic Ties With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) - The Qatari Ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, praised the "historical" Jordanian-Qatari relations, marking approximately 53 years since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.The envoy made the remarks during a reception ceremony held by the Qatari Embassy in Amman on Monday evening, marking the anniversary of the National Day of the founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.Talking at the event, Qatari ambassador affirmed Doha's support for Jordan's "steadfast" position on Jerusalem, the Hashemite custodianship over the city's holy sites, and establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 borders.The envoy referred to the active engagements between His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness, Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, in Doha, Amman, the United Nations General Assembly, and Sharm El-Sheikh, which confirm the two countries' shared stances throughout history.The diplomat also said: "Qatar's foreign policy is based on fundamental principles and established values??that achieve our national goals and interests, align with our values, reflect our Islamic, Arab, and Gulf identity, and fulfill our international obligations and active partnerships with the international community in confronting global challenges, thus bringing good to all humanity."Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs and Acting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Latif Najdawi, a number of former ministers, members of parliament, civilian and military officials, diplomats, and journalists attended the ceremony.During the ceremony, several poems, artistic performances, and video screenings were presented, highlighting Jordanian-Qatari relations, Qatar's development, and its achievements in various fields.