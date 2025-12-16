Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia, Injury Toll Rises To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration stated this on its website.

"As a result of the Russian strike, four people were injured," the statement said.

The Regional Military Administration noted that emergency and municipal services are working continuously at the site of the strike. Residents are also being assisted by police officers, district administration specialists, and volunteers.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, and three injured had been reported at that time.

