Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia, Injury Toll Rises To Four
"As a result of the Russian strike, four people were injured," the statement said.
The Regional Military Administration noted that emergency and municipal services are working continuously at the site of the strike. Residents are also being assisted by police officers, district administration specialists, and volunteers.Read also: Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia after Russian drone attack, several people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, and three injured had been reported at that time.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment