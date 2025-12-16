Zelensky, Sandu Discuss Shared Path To EU Membership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook following his meeting with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in The Hague.

Zelensky thanked Sandu for Moldova's support and readiness for cooperation. The sides discussed possible areas for partnership and agreed on next contacts.

As Zelensky noted, he briefed Sandu on efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and the recovery of Ukraine after the end of the war.

"We must continue to put pressure on Russia and counter all possible manifestations of Russian threats. We addressed this as well," he emphasized.

According to him, "an important issue is also our shared path toward membership in the European Union. Further progress by Ukraine and Moldova must be simultaneous and closely coordinated."

Zelensky to visit the Netherlands

As Ukrinform reported, on December 16 Zelensky is on a visit to the Netherlands. The program of the visit includes meetings with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, and an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Zelensky is also expected to take part, together with Schoof, Sandu, and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, in a high-level diplomatic conference.

Photo: Office of the President