UK To Provide GBP 600M For Ukraine's Air Defense - Healey

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to British Defense Secretary John Healey, who spoke today at the start of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, held via video link, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Air defense is an absolute priority. So today, I can confirm the UK's biggest single-year investment into air defense for Ukraine at 600 million pounds, thousands of air defense systems, missiles, and automated turrets to shoot down drones - delivering now and through into 2026," said Healey.

He added that the UK will soon start production of the new Octopus interceptor drones in the UK, which will return thousands of new drones each month back into Ukraine.

"Our mission is clear-cut. Support fight today Secure the peace tomorrow. And if Putin chooses to continue this war into next year, a message to Moscow is clear. The UDCC will only grow stronger, more united, and get even more kit into the hands of Ukrainian Fighters during 2026," he concluded.

As reported earlier, today the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held via video link, during which Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will brief allies on the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's key needs.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is also taking part in the meeting.