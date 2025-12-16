Azerbaijan, Turkiye Sign Pact To Strengthen Military Security

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are set to reinforce their mutual military security, according to discussions held during today's plenary session of the National Assembly.

The session highlighted that the“Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye” was signed on July 22, 2025, in Istanbul by the respective defense ministers of both countries.

The memorandum aims to enhance defense cooperation between the two nations to ensure the security and territorial integrity of their states, as well as to safeguard their sovereignty and independence.

Under the agreement, both countries commit to providing mutual assistance in the event of armed aggression against either party, in accordance with the right of individual and collective self-defense recognized under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Military assistance between the parties will be provided upon request and in line with the procedures established by their national legislation. During peacetime, Azerbaijan and Turkiye will regularly conduct joint military exercises and maneuvers to strengthen operational readiness.

The memorandum focuses exclusively on military cooperation and security matters, covering mutual defense support, training, logistics, and measures to enhance joint operational capabilities.

Additionally, both parties will strengthen the exchange of military information and intelligence cooperation, in accordance with their national laws. This includes sharing data obtained in the field of military security and using it for joint operations if necessary.

The law approving the“Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye” was put to a vote and adopted in its first reading.