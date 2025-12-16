403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received during a ceremony at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, the credentials of Wierish Ramsoekh as Ambassador of the Netherlands, Mohammad Jaber Abu Al-Wafa as Ambassador of Egypt, Ghadi Al-Khoury as Ambassador of Lebanon, Qudsi Rasheed as Ambassador of the United Kingdom, and Maksym Subkh as Ambassador of Ukraine, accrediting them as ambassadors of their respective countries to Kuwait.
The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir, Lieutenant General Retired Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Abdulaziz Mishal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for External Affairs at the Amiri Diwan, Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid, and the Commander of the Amiri Guard, Major General Staff, Bader Al-Sahloul. (end)
onm
The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir, Lieutenant General Retired Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Abdulaziz Mishal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for External Affairs at the Amiri Diwan, Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid, and the Commander of the Amiri Guard, Major General Staff, Bader Al-Sahloul. (end)
onm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment