Mark Macdonald Of Macdonald Zhivov Personal Injury Lawyers Celebrates His First-Ever Threebestrated® Award In 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Receiving a first award is always a profoundly special experience for any individual. The emotional impact associated with the first accolade brings an immense sense of accomplishment and motivates one to strive harder and achieve more. Such a moment recently occurred for Mark MacDonald, a renowned personal injury lawyer at MacDonald Zhivov Personal Injury Lawyers. ThreeBestRated® has named Mark as one of the top three personal injury lawyers in Calgary, a testament to his unwavering dedication to the industry and to client satisfaction.
Speaking on his win, Mark shared,“Receiving this award from ThreeBestRated® is an exciting milestone. It feels great to know our efforts are being noticed! It is a big boost to our mission to serve our community with integrity.”
Success of Mark MacDonald
As a standout personal injury lawyer at MacDonald Zhivov Personal Injury Lawyers, Mark has handled over 600 personal injury cases with consistently high success rates. He is a graduate of the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University. Mark combines his sharp legal insight with exceptional communication skills. He takes ample time to answer his clients' questions and address their needs. This approach has enabled him to secure significant settlements for clients across Alberta. Regardless of the complexity of the case, he provides deep compassion and clear and jargon-free legal guidance that puts clients at ease.
Mark has appeared before the Court of King's Bench and the Provincial Court of Alberta on numerous occasions for his clients. His glowing client reviews across social media platforms speak volumes about his dedication. Here are a couple of client testimonials that highlight his legal excellence.
“I am unable to completely convey how grateful I am to Mark MacDonald and his team for the personalized care and commitment they provided me through my settlement process. Mark is one of the kindest, genuine people I have ever met, and he clearly cares about advocating for his clients. Mark was incredibly patient and helpful in all aspects of this case and I can confidently refer his services to friends and family who require a lawyer who is willing to see through a less-than-ordinary case. Mr. MacDonald, I know you will help many other clients feel seen, heard and cared for. You are a true credit to your profession. Thank you for helping me close the door to this part of my story. I knew when I first shook your hand 4.5 years ago, you would do your best for me, and you did.”
“I had a great experience with MacDonald Zhivov Personal Injury Law. They were professional, responded in a timely manner and I always felt they had my best interests at heart. I would highly recommend them if you're in need of legal counsel. Thank you all!”
About MacDonald Zhivov Personal Injury Lawyers
MacDonald Zhivov Personal Injury Lawyers is a leading law firm in Alberta, with 40+ years of combined experience and a track record of helping over 2,000 clients. Established by Vladimir Zhivov in 2012, the firm specializes in all areas of injury law, handling cases ranging from car, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents to fatal, hit-and-run, rear-end collision, and slip and fall injuries. Under the leadership of Mark, the expert team is fluent in 6 languages, including English, Polish, Russian, Tagalog, Spanish, and Ukrainian, eliminating language barriers and ensuring effective communication with their clients. With their trusted advocacy and strong representation, they have received over 100 glowing client reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Google. Book a free consultation today at macz.
