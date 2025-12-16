Dhurandhar Beats Pushpa 2 On 2Nd Monday, Box Office Total Approaches ₹400 Cr

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues dominating the box office, holding the top spot for four consecutive days and pushing Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) to second place, a streak that continued on Monday.

Dhurandhar set a new earnings record on its 11th day, the second Monday, becoming the second-highest-grossing film on a second Monday. This impressive feat surpassed the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, further solidifying its box office dominance.

On its second Monday, Dhurandhar earned ₹31.80 crore, surpassing Pushpa 2's ₹20.50 crore. The film also broke Pushpa 2's second-weekend record, raking in a massive ₹146.60 crore, highlighting its strong box office performance.

According to Adarsh's X post, only three Hindi films have crossed ₹20 crore on a second Monday: Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 (Hindi), and Stree 2, which earned ₹20.20 crore.

After its 11th-day collection, Dhurandhar is nearing the ₹400 crore club, with a net India collection of ₹396.40 crore. The film was produced on a budget of ₹225 crore.