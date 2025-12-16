403
Evok Collection Celebrates the Art of the Festive Season
(MENAFN- tcapr) PARIS, 16 December 2025 - For Evok Collection, the festive season is far more than a joyful tradition; it is a moment when the Group expresses its deepest belief that art, in all its forms, should be lived, tasted, and felt. During this time of celebration, Evok unites three creative worlds that shape its identity, jewellery, cinema, and gastronomy, into a single narrative that honours artisanry, culture, and emotion.
At the heart of this artistic season stands Evok’s collaboration with the renowned Venetian jewellery house Nardi. Celebrated for its mastery of gold, enamel, and expressive design, Nardi has created an exclusive fève inspired by its Maschera collection, which reimagines the masked faces of 18th-century Venice with contemporary refinement. Hidden within Evok’s Galette des Rois, the fève transforms a traditional French pastry into a miniature work of wearable art. A Venetian jewel tucked inside a Parisian dessert, shared across Evok’s Paris, Madrid, and Venice addresses, becomes a symbolic encounter between two artistic heritages. This gesture reflects the Group’s conviction that gastronomy, much like fine jewellery, can be a sculptural expression crafted with intention, elegance, and emotion.
Evok’s love for culture and art is celebrated throughout the festive season through the Evok Collection × Brach Cinema Prize, a tribute to contemporary cinema and the artists who shape it. Chaired by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, the jury honoured L’épreuve du feu by Aurélien Peyre as Best Film, alongside performances by Pio Marmaï (L’attachement) and Mélanie Thierry (Connemara), awarded Best Actor and Best Actress. For Evok, cinema and hospitality share the same language of atmosphere, rhythm, and emotion, each creating moments that linger long after they are experienced. The Prize naturally forms part of Evok’s festive narrative, where art, culture, and celebration come together.
This artistic sensibility extends across Evok’s spaces throughout the festive season, as hotels and restaurants become places of celebration and connection. At each destination within the Collection, the spirit of the season is expressed through an approach that reflects the identity and rhythm of the place. From Paris to Venice and Madrid, festive atmospheres unfold from Christmas through to the arrival of the New Year across Nolinski Paris, Nolinski Venezia, Brach Paris, and Brach Madrid, where each experience becomes an extension of Evok’s creative narrative, and elegance, intimacy, and the spirit of celebration come together in moments designed to be lived rather than listed.
Across the Collection, the festive season takes shape as a multisensory journey. Chef Fabien Emery’s Precious Collection 2025 presents a series of creations inspired by the delicacy and precision of fine jewellery. Yule logs are imagined as sculptural objects, transparent, layered, and meticulously assembled, mirroring the artisanry of a jeweller’s workshop. Each Evok destination, Paris, Venice, and Madrid, interprets the season through its own atmosphere and tempo, from intimate moments to architectural details that reveal themselves like cinematic scenes.
What emerges is a festive season sculpted entirely by artistry. A galette becomes the meeting point of Venetian jewellery and French pastry. A cinema prize reaffirms Evok’s cultural vision. A collection of festive creations becomes an edible gallery. And each Evok address transforms into a living space where design, emotion, and experience intertwine with the poetry of celebration.
Through this season, Evok pays tribute to the artisans who shape how we see, feel, and honour the moments that matter: the jeweller in his Venetian atelier, the filmmaker behind the lens, the pastry chef assembling delicate layers, the designers, the storytellers. Together, they define a time of year not built on tradition alone, but on the beauty of creation itself. Through them, Evok transforms the festive season into a celebration of culture, refined, expressive, and profoundly human.
