Defi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $20M In Funding Milestone With Core Features Finalized

Funding Growth and Presale Progress

Since the presale began in early 2025, Mutuum Finance has followed a structured, phase-based distribution model. The project reports that total funds raised have reached approximately placing it near the $20M milestone. At the same time, the number of holders has grown to more than 18,400, indicating broad participation rather than concentrated allocation.

The MUTM token launched at an initial price of $0.01 and has progressed through several predefined phases. The current price stands at $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase since the start of the presale. This progression reflects the project's fixed pricing structure, where each phase has a set allocation and price rather than dynamic market pricing.

Phase 6 has now entered its final stretch, with allocation approaching full completion. As remaining availability narrows at this stage, participation has remained active rather than slowing, which is often observed during later phases of structured presales.

Token Supply and Distribution Structure

Mutuum Finance has defined a total token supply of 4B MUTM. Of this supply, 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. According to the latest figures, approximately 820M tokens have already been sold.

This distribution approach is designed to establish a wide base of early participants before the protocol enters public testing. By spreading allocation across multiple phases, the project has aimed to balance accessibility with gradual supply tightening as development progresses.

To support accessibility, MUTM can be purchased using card payments, allowing participants to join without relying on cryptocurrency exchanges or advanced on-chain tools. This option has contributed to steady holder growth throughout the later stages of the presale.

Core Protocol Features Reaching Completion

Alongside presale progress, Mutuum Finance has confirmed that several core protocol features are now finalized. These components form the foundation of the lending and borrowing system planned for V1.

The protocol is built around a dual lending framework. One part of the system focuses on pooled lending, where users supply assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, suppliers receive interest-bearing receipt tokens known as mtTokens. These tokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest, allowing yield to accrue automatically over time.

The second part of the framework supports structured borrowing. Borrowers access liquidity by posting collateral and interacting with predefined interest rate models and Loan-to-Value parameters. Liquidation logic is embedded into the smart contracts to manage risk when collateral values move outside safe thresholds.

According to the project, finalizing these components marks a significant step toward operational readiness, as the core mechanics required for deposits, borrowing, interest accrual, and liquidations are now in place.

Engagement Features During the Security Reviews

Mutuum Finance has introduced several engagement mechanisms during the presale period. One of the most visible is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. The leaderboard resets daily and requires at least one transaction to qualify.

This feature has helped maintain consistent activity, especially as Phase 6 approaches full allocation. By providing a transparent view of daily participation, the leaderboard has remained active throughout the later presale stages.

Security preparation continues alongside development. Mutuum Finance has completed an audit with CertiK, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In addition, the project has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing smart contracts under formal analysis.

To further strengthen security, a $50K bug bounty program is in place. The bounty focuses on identifying potential code vulnerabilities before the protocol is exposed to wider testing. These layered security measures are intended to reduce risk ahead of the V1 testnet and support confidence as the protocol moves closer to public interaction.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Roadmap Components

Beyond the core lending features, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional components planned for later roadmap stages. One of these is a protocol-native stablecoin. According to available information, the stablecoin is expected to be backed by interest generated within the system rather than external reserves.

The roadmap also includes plans for expansion to Layer-2 networks. Layer-2 deployment is intended to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed, which can be relevant for lending protocols that involve frequent interactions such as deposits, repayments, and liquidations.

Oracle infrastructure is another key element of the design. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on Chainlink price feeds, supported by fallback and aggregated sources. Accurate pricing is essential for collateral valuation and liquidation logic, particularly as borrowing volume increases.

Phase 6 Nearing Completion

With Phase 6 approaching full altcoin allocation, remaining availability at the current price level is limited. Each completed phase advances the token price to the next predefined tier, which changes entry conditions for new participants.

Late-stage phases often draw increased attention as supply tightens, and this pattern has been reflected in recent participation data. The combination of nearing the $20M funding milestone and Phase 6 nearing completion places Mutuum Finance in a notable position as it prepares for the next crypto stage of its rollout.

