Russia denounces deadly mass shooting in Sydney, Australia
(MENAFN) Russian officials on Monday denounced a mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, which reportedly claimed the lives of Russian nationals, as stated by reports.
“As it has become known, among the victims of the terrorist attack, unfortunately, are also our compatriots permanently residing in Australia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. She expressed that Moscow received news of the incident “with deep sorrow,” condemning the attack that resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, and left dozens more injured.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also criticized the violence, describing it as “barbaric.” “We in Russia condemn in the strongest possible terms the barbaric terrorist attack carried out by extremists in Australia,” Peskov said during a briefing, according to reports.
Authorities reported that at least 16 people, including one of the assailants, were killed and 40 others injured during Sunday’s attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which occurred during Hanukkah celebrations. Police confirmed that one of the two shooters was killed while the other was critically wounded, officially classifying the incident as a “terrorist act.”
