S. Korea Weighs Ban on Social Media for Teens
(MENAFN) South Korea's nominee to lead its media regulatory body declared Tuesday that he would weigh implementing a social media ban targeting teenagers, local media sources reported.
Kim Jong-cheol, nominated to head the Korea Media Communications Commission, characterized the ban as "absolutely necessary" during his parliamentary confirmation hearing when questioned about potential age restrictions for social media platforms, media reported.
"Youth protection is one of the core issues among my key responsibilities, and I am prepared to pursue this task with a strong commitment," he said.
"As increasingly sophisticated AI technologies are being used for hacking and cyberterrorism, the number of victims in the media and communications sector is rising rapidly," he noted, explaining his plans to strengthen dispute resolution systems and reinforce the regulator's role in protecting users.
"At the same time, criticism is growing that our role in protecting social media users has weakened," Kim added.
The nominee also pledged to accelerate AI adoption within the broadcasting and media sectors to stimulate innovation and enhance global competitiveness.
Australia became the first nation on Dec. 10 to enact a prohibition on social media access for children under 16 years old.
