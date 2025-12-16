403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Rejects IAEA Requests to Inspect Struck Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) on Monday rejected calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to examine nuclear facilities that were targeted by the US and Israel in June.
According to a news agency, Mohammad Eslami stated that Tehran had permitted inspections at nuclear locations that were not subjected to attacks.
“There must be a protocol in place for inspections of nuclear sites that have been attacked before permission can be given,” Eslami emphasized.
He also criticized the IAEA for its failure to denounce the strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
“An agency that does not issue a condemnation and has no instructions, has no right to claim that it intends to inspect,” he remarked.
Iran has consistently reproached the IAEA for not condemning assaults on its principal nuclear sites and has alleged that the agency shared sensitive details about these facilities with Israel.
Eslami added that pressure from three European nations, the US, and Israel “is not important to us and has no impact.”
According to a news agency, Mohammad Eslami stated that Tehran had permitted inspections at nuclear locations that were not subjected to attacks.
“There must be a protocol in place for inspections of nuclear sites that have been attacked before permission can be given,” Eslami emphasized.
He also criticized the IAEA for its failure to denounce the strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
“An agency that does not issue a condemnation and has no instructions, has no right to claim that it intends to inspect,” he remarked.
Iran has consistently reproached the IAEA for not condemning assaults on its principal nuclear sites and has alleged that the agency shared sensitive details about these facilities with Israel.
Eslami added that pressure from three European nations, the US, and Israel “is not important to us and has no impact.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment