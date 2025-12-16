Yamuna Expressway Accident: 13 Dead CM Yogi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Aid for Victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took cognisance of the devastating multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district that claimed 13 lives, directing immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the accident.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to ensure prompt, appropriate and free medical treatment for all the injured, while extending every possible form of assistance.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji has taken cognisance of the road accident that occurred in Mathura district and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives. Chief Minister ji has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the officials to ensure immediate, appropriate, and free treatment for the injured while providing them all possible assistance. Chief Minister ji has directed that financial assistance of ₹2-2 lakh be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and ₹50-50 thousand to the injured. मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद मथुरा में हुए सड़क हादसे का संज्ञान लेते हुए जनहानि पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। मुख्यमंत्री जी ने दिवंगतों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है तथा अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि घायलों का तत्काल, समुचित एवं निःशुल्क उपचार... - CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 16, 2025

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for swift relief and rescue operations and strict monitoring of medical care for those affected.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia from PMNRF

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a tragic multi-vehicle accident and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The loss of lives due to a mishap on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura is extremely painful. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on the official X handle of the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each.

Details of the Tragic Collision

According to the district administration, the accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, around 4:30 am, when multiple vehicles collided on the Yamuna Expressway, triggering a massive fire. Several buses and smaller vehicles were involved, leading to heavy casualties and extensive damage.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, Shlok Kumar, said the incident involved a large number of vehicles and resulted in severe damage due to the fire that followed the collision. "A major and unfortunate incident occurred today, involving a collision between 8 buses and 3 smaller vehicles, which then caught fire. Several bodies were recovered from the scene and sent to the post-mortem house, while some people were rescued and others admitted to hospital for treatment," he said.

Identification of Victims Underway

SSP Kumar added that rescue and identification efforts were ongoing. "The debris and other remains discovered at the site were sent to the mortuary here, where teams of doctors examined them. Following this, 13 confirmed deaths have been reported, with 3 bodies identified so far. The rest are either charred or partially burnt, and DNA testing will be used to identify them," he said.

Legal Procedures and Investigation

He further stated that all legal procedures were being followed. "The 'panchnama' and post-mortem procedures are underway in accordance with standard protocols. A dignified funeral will be ensured for all the bodies. We are in contact with the families of the identified bodies, and the bodies will be handed over to them," SSP Kumar said, adding that the police were registering an FIR to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Among the identified bodies, one is from Gonda, one from Prayagraj, and another from a different location, and their families are arriving. We are in contact with them," he added.

District Administration Confirms Details, Orders Inquiry

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh termed the incident "very unfortunate" and provided further details about the scale of the accident and the relief measures undertaken. "A very unfortunate accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway this morning around 4:30 am. Eight buses, including a state-run bus, were completely gutted by fire. Two smaller vehicles also burned. Additionally, nine other vehicles collided and were damaged," he said.

The DM informed that around 70 people sustained injuries. "Approximately 70 people were injured, and we took them to various hospitals, and they are all out of danger. Two individuals have been referred to Agra Medical College. They are also out of danger but have been sent there for advanced treatment," he said, adding that the entire medical team had completed examinations.

Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed the death toll and reiterated the Chief Minister's directions. "We are here at the mortuary, where we have received information about the untimely deaths of 13 people. The Chief Minister immediately took notice of the incident and instructed that the injured receive the best possible treatment. He has also directed that Rs 2 lakh be given as discretionary relief to the families of those who, unfortunately, are no longer with us," he said.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

He also announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. "The Additional District Magistrate has been appointed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into this incident, who will investigate all aspects of the incident and suggest measures to prevent similar accidents in the future, as this section of the Yamuna Expressway is prone to accidents," the DM said.

Preventive Measures to be Implemented

Highlighting preventive steps, he added, "We have also been instructed to reduce vehicle speeds and to stop reckless overtaking and racing. Vehicles should be allowed to pass in a controlled manner until the weather conditions improve."

He confirmed that, so far, three deceased persons had been identified--one each from Gonda, Prayagraj and Azamgarh. (ANI)

